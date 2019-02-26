YouTuber Lilly Singh Is Bisexual; She Reveals Through A Twitter Post!

YouTube sensation Lilly Singh, who goes by the stage name Superwoman, has revealed on social media that she is bisexual and called it her “superpower”.

The Indian-origin Canadian artiste, who is also a comedian, author and a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador, took to Twitter on Sunday and wrote: “Female, coloured, bisexual” along with checkboxes ticked green.”

She added: “Throughout my life, these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers. No matter how many ‘boxes’ you check, I encourage you to do the same.”

✅ Bisexual Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers. No matter how many “boxes” you check, I encourage you to do the same x ❤️🧡💛💚💙 — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) February 25, 2019

Ever since she wrote about her sexual orientation, the tweet has got over 20,000 re-tweets and more than 1,67,000 likes.

Lilly has over 14 million followers on YouTube. She has authored the bestseller, “How To Be A Bawse”, has a role in HBO’s film adaptation of “Fahrenheit 451” and in 2017, she topped the Forbes Magazine Top Influencers List in the entertainment category.

