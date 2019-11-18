Yo Yo Honey Singh Meets Fans After An Energetic Performance In Abu Dhabi

Music sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh performed live in Abu Dhabi on 15th November. The singer-rapper rocked the stage where he performed his superhit songs like Love Dose, Dil Chori Sadda Ho Gya, Yaar Na Mile.

The live-in-concert was held at the Galleria Al Maryah Island and was attended by thousands of his fans. All his fans went ecstatic seeing their favorite star perform live on stage. Yo Yo Honey Singh also met a few of his fans after the show where he was seen interacting with them.

International artists like Nadine Lustre, Egyptian singer Abu, DJ Jazzy Jeff also performed at the event.

Honey Singh had a superhit 2018 with his successful songs Makhna and the widely loved songs from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. And this year too, he gave the superhit with Khadke Glassy and Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha.

Hearing about Yo Yo Honey Singh’s future projects fans have just gotten more excited and are now eagerly waiting for more songs to release.

