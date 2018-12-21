Yo Yo Honey Singh Is Back With A Bang With His New Song Makhna!

Music sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh reveals all the details of his latest celebratory song Makhna. The music composer who is making his comeback in a music video after a short break had got everyone excited to witness the king of party tracks back on screen.

Returning with a bang, Yo Yo Honey Singh has presented his latest song Makhna produced by the singer along with T-Series.

Talking about the same Yo Yo Honey Singh shares, “I really had a great time in the process of making Makhna. I would like to thank Bhushan Kumar Ji. Also, looking forward to have many more collaborations with him in the coming year.”

The song composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh has vocals of Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Singhsta, Pinaki, Sean, Allistair and lyrics by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Singhsta and Hommie Dilliwala.

With a touch of reggaeton beats from the Latin origin, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s latest song is titled Makhna which means lover in Punjabi.

Makhna offers a carnival feel instantly lifting your mood and forcing you to hit the dance floor. Since the team wanted to get a carnival look to the video, they decided to shoot in a Latin country like Puerto Rico or Columbia. However, they finally selected Cuba, as the location and the vibe of the place is yet unexplored in India.

Directed by Spanish Director Daniel Duran, Makhna took 7 months of creative planning before the shoot.

There has been immense anticipation amongst fans across the nation for the comeback song by the nation’s favourite Yo Yo Honey Singh. However, while on his break, Yo Yo worked upon almost two dozen songs and some of it even released this year.

Talking about his health and the gap Yo Yo shared, “I have been feeling great in the last two years, health has been good and I have therefore worked on various songs meanwhile. Taking inspirations and learning the music forms across the globe I have composed several songs in the past few years, some of them even released this year.”

The music composer began the year with a bang treating the audience with not just one but two chartbusters ‘Dil Chori‘ and ‘Chote Chote Peg‘. Further, Yo Yo also presented party anthem like ‘This Party is Over Now‘, ‘Rangtaari’ and ‘Billionaire’. The last single by him ‘Urvashi’ created immense noise turning an instant hit amongst his fans.

Yo Yo Honey Singh sports a completely new avatar in the song. Talking about the same, Yo Yo Honey Singh shared, “I wanted to treat my fans with a completely new look and hence I grew my hair for 10 months to sport a new hairstyle that would match the feel of the song.”

Makhna will not only witness Yo Yo Honey Singh making his comeback but also introduce various new talents.

Back in 2003 when Yo Yo Honey Singh hadn’t started rapping, he would jam with a group called TDO (THIRD DEGREE ORIGINALS), the composer then would only make beats while the group would rap in English. Yo Yo always believed in making music for others.

After almost 15 years, Yo Yo collaborated with the group to launch them in Makhna.

Apart from the group, Makhna also launches a new artist named Singhsta. About the new talent, Yo Yo Honey Singh shared, “I came across him via my team who asked me to consider him. For almost a year and a half I trained him, then we signed him and launched him in Makhna. He is a very good artist and I feel his and my vibes match as we both hail from Delhi.”

The music composer has time and again supported as well as promoted new talent, with Makhna, Yo Yo Honey Singh yet again paves a way for new singers.

The head and managing director of T-series Bhushan Kumar says, “Our association with Yo Yo Honey Singh dates back in time and it has been a great pleasure to collaborate with the volcano of talent each time. One of the most loved and successful artists in the industry, Honey has been a true rockstar. With Makhna, Yo Yo Honey Singh we have tried to recreate the magic he has always spread. Adding exotic locations with a refreshing touch of beats, Makhna is Yo Yo Honey Singh’s comeback to the industry.”

So tap your feet with Yo Yo Honey Singh on the sizzling number ‘Makhna’ this December.