Yo Yo Honey Singh Has This Person In Life Who Predicts Whether His Song Will Be A Hit Or A Flop

Music composer Yo Yo Honey Singh, who changed the music scenario in Bollywood, regards his family as his best critic and shares he has always received huge support from them, which helped him create music.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has amassed a huge fan following, emerging as a brand in the music circuit, and he credits his family for all his success.

Talking about the most valued critics of his life, the music composer said, “My whole life and career is dedicated to my family. During my break around 2014, I wasn’t able to compose music. There was a lot of support from my family at that time. I made a lot of songs during this period [that released and became hits in 2017-18]. My father is a great listener. He predicts very well whether a song will be a hit or not.”

According to Yo Yo Honey Singh, his mother has the biggest impact on his career. Recalling the time when he was suffering from bipolar disorder, he shared that his mother helped him with the lyrics of his popular hit, Dheere Dheere.

The Singer talks about his wife and the way she supported him throughout his journey, he says, “My wife and I have known each other for 17 years. She has been supportive throughout my bad phase, when even my family didn’t know how to handle the situation. She is a brave lady and because of her, many things in my life have become splendid,” says Yo Yo, adding that apart from being his pillar of strength, Shalini is also his harshest critic. “She is a good critic as well. She does not always praise my songs.”

Yo Yo Honey Singh believes he is lucky to have a “musical family” around him. “Even when I make something in the future I will ask them to help me. After all, no one’s above family. They are your only well wishers. Others are just passers-by.”

Last year, Yo Yo Honey Singh treated the audience with varied songs that instantly became the favorites amongst masses. With ‘Dil Chori’ and ‘Chote Chote Peg‘, the musician won enter award name. The music star also delivered party tracks like Rangtaari, This Party Is Over Now, Urvashi which ruled the charts last year.

After a prolonged wait, Yo Yo Honey Singh made a comeback with his music video Makhna which broke the internet owing to his fan following.

With his peppy tunes and funky style, Yo Yo Honey Singh has forever kept the audience awaiting for his upcoming work.

