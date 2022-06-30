As the first half of 2022 comes to a close, Bollywood actress Yami Gautam Dhar, who has had two releases so far — A Thursday and Dasvi — both OTT films, shared her experience for the year so far.

Advertisement

In her words, the first half has surprised Yami, courtesy the positive response from all quarters to both her releases.

Advertisement

Elaborating on the same, Yami Gautam Dhar said, “The first half of 2022 has been even better than how I had envisioned. Creatively, it has been very enriching and fulfilling so far. ‘A Thursday’ was a role I was craving to do because it was something I had never attempted before. When one’s effort is acknowledged and appreciated in such a big way, it only encourages you to take bigger challenges and risks.”

“I am still receiving messages for my performance in ‘A Thursday’ and it makes me happier beyond words every single time. Even ‘Dasvi’ added so much to me as an actor. Learning a new dialect, playing a cop were experiences that will always remain significant in my journey when I look back,” Yami Gautam Dhar added.

On the work front, Yami has projects like ‘Lost’ and ‘OMG 2‘ in the pipeline.

Must Read: Exclusive! Vikram Vedha Makers Pushkar & Gayathri Reveal Working On A Sci-Fi Project: “It’s Almost 80 Percent There But Last 20 Percent…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram