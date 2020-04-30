WWE Legend John Cena Pays Tribute To Late Veteran Rishi Kapoor

WWE champion-turned-Hollywood star John Cena has paid a tribute to late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor on social media.

Cena’s tribute was a photograph of a smiling Rishi Kapoor. He did not caption it but fans have left comments on it.

One wrote: “Legend posting about legend.”



Another user commented: “Legend never dies #RipRishiKapoor.”

This is not the first time that John Cena has posted a picture of a Bollywood celebrity. During “Bigg Boss 13”, he had taken to Instagram to post a picture of season contestant, model Asim Riaz.

Back then, too, John Cena did not caption the picture. Prior to that, he had shared a special video message for Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s son and later dedicated a post on his Instagram for the actress.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Rishi Kapoor succumbed to a long battle with leukemia today. The actor was in New York along with wife and former actress Neetu Kapoor for his treatment and had returned to India only a few months back.

Rishi Kapoor was survived by wife and former actress Neetu Kapoor, celebrity son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor. The actor’s last rites will be performed at the Chandanwadi crematorium in Kalbadevi today.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor took to her official social media handle to release a statement on Rishi Kapoor’s demise on behalf of the entire Kapoor family. An excerpt of which read, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_mLxi4gT2B/?utm_source=ig_embed

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!