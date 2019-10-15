Shah Rukh Khan’s next – what started from serious assumptions ended up being a meme material. Atlee, director of Thalapathy Vijay’s Mersal and upcoming Bigil, has almost grabbed a chance to work with Shah. When Zero tanked at the box office, there were many mouths speaking louder than they should.

Unlike every other rumour, this is not like them, it’s a strong one hinting at many things. Apparently, Atlee & Shah Rukh Khan’s next will be an out-and-out commercial movie. This is what SRK needed right now, and if this is happening, the box office will need to set its records high.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed, “Shah Rukh Khan has been reading many scripts. He has been having intense interactions with Ali Abbas Zafar but that film is not happening right now for some reason. Ali too has got busy with his web series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan. On the other hand, Atlee’s film with superstar Vijay, Bigil, is expected to release in some time. The director was to do another film with Vijay in December but again, this project is not happening at the moment. Atlee’s dates, hence, are free from December.”

The source also confirmed that it’s not a remake of any film, “Atlee’s film with Shah Rukh Khan is an original flick and not a remake of the filmmaker’s earlier films like Mersal or Theri. Atlee wrote the script sometime back and it’ll be a complete massy entertainer, full of action. SRK loved the premise and trusts Atlee’s vision. Hence, Shah Rukh Khan should sign this film for sure, if all goes well. This film will be produced by SRK’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. Atlee, moreover, will be paid Rs. 30 crores if this project materializes.”

