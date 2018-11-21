World Television Day: Television plays an important role, especially in the Indian scenario where TV and its many stars are looked upon as an epitome of fame Television is one of the most influential forms of media for communication, entertainment and information dissemination. Every year World Television Day is observed in many places around the world on November 21.

The day recognizes that television plays a major role in presenting a different issue that affects people. In the field of entertainment especially in Bollywood Television produced some of the finest actors that we have today. These actors started off their acting career through Television medium and now they are looked upon as one of the finest deportations from TV to the silver screen. On the occasion of World Television Day let us have a look into the list of actors who once were a television star and now rule the celluloid.

Shahrukh Khan

Shakrukh Khan aka SRK begins his TV career with the show Fauji. The show gained an immense popularity that led him to gain other television shows like Circus, Wagle Ki Duniya, and Idiot between the years 1988-1992. His appearances in these serials led critics to compare his look and acting style with those of the thespian Dilip Kumar. SRK’s debut film was Deewana alongside Rishi Kapoor and late Divya Bharti. Since then there is no looking back, today SRK is tagged as the King of Bollywood and one of the most popular, loved actors of Bollywood ever.

Irrfan Khan

Another Khan who was struggling to initiate his career on television during early 1988 was Irrfan Khan. Irrfan started his television career with numerous TV shows such as Chanakya, Bharat Ek Khoj, Sara Jahan Hamara, Banegi Apni Baat, Chandrakanta, Shrikant, AnooGoonj, Star Bestsellers, and Sparsh. His intense personality and deep eyes led him to bag his first film Salaam Bombay followed by Ek Doctor Ki Maut and The Warrior. Since then there was no stopping for this versatile actor who has given us a different kind of cinema.

Yami Gautam

The beautiful actress Yami Gautam also started her career in the entertainment industry with TV Shows. She acted in soap opera such as Chand Ke Paar Chalo, Raajkumar Aaryyan, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam between 2008-09. Her performances in the above TV shows led her bag first feature film Vicky Donor a romantic comedy film in lead with debutante Ayushmann Khurrana. It was released in 2012 Indian directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by John Abraham. The film was well received by the audience and was box office hit and it initiated her first successful films. The film even won a National Award for its bold and social content. Currently, she is awaiting her next release URI based on India’s surgical strike opposite Vicky Kaushal.

Ayushmann Khurrana

The only most successful contestant of MTV’s Roadies and winner of Roadies 2 Ayushmann Khurrana started his career from Tv Reality shows. His first stint on TV was with the reality show Channel V Popstars in 2002. In 2004, Roadies changed his destiny, he is now a popular face amongst the youngsters who followed roadies back then. After doing jobs as an RJ and VJ in multiple shows, Ayushmann made an impactful debut with his first feature film Vicky Donor directed by Shoojit Sircar. Coincidentally the film marked the debut of actress Yami Gautam and John Abraham as a producer. The movie became a major successful film on the box office and entrance of a versatile actor. Today Ayushmann is considered to be one of the most intelligent actors in Bollywood who is delivering hit films one after the other.

Sushant Singh Rajput

The young actor Sushant Singh Rajput made an impressive TV debut with the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta in 2009. The show made him a household name and even led him to win awards for the same show. Sushant made his Bollywood debut the film Kai Po Chhe for which he received critical acclaim as well as three Best Male Debut awards. The young actor since then worked in multiple films as a male lead and still going great guns. His career includes one of the finest films M.S. Dhoni The Untold Story a film on the life of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.