World Mental Health Week: Aamir Khan Talks About Depression & Says, “Emotional Hygiene Is As Important As Physical”

Aamir Khan who is currently preparing for Lal Singh Chaddha has always been very sporting about general issues regarding health, country, youth, etc. The actor was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan last year and didn’t do that great at the box office. Recently, Aamir shared a picture on his social media talking about mental health hygiene.

He took to his Instagram and wrote, “#worldmentalhealthweek2019: Emotional hygiene is as important as physical hygiene. Being aware and sharing difficult emotions relieves stress. Physical exercise also can beat stress. Tackling it early prevents depression. Anyone can suffer from depression. Timely help works. #Drharish139 (sic).”

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram #worldmentalhealthweek2019 A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on Oct 2, 2019 at 8:08pm PDT

He shared the same on his Instagram story. Aamir has been spreading awareness about mental health for a long time now, he used to host Star Plus’s show ‘Satyamev Jayate’ where he has spoken about all the taboos of society. The show was an all-time hit. He spoke about how mental health has been such an underrated ailment in our society.

He will be next seen in Lal Singh Chaddha which is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks Forrest Gump. The movie will be released next year at Christmas. Aamir will be seen opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan after their Jodi became hit with 3 Idiots. He, also, recently reversed his decision to work in Shubash Kapoor’s Mogul.

