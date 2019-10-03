From Dilip Kumar To Kareena Kapoor Khan, 10 ‘Accidental’ Stars Of Bollywood

While it is everyone’s dream of becoming an actor someday, to have the kind of fame and recognition and of course the money! But while the world strives to reach those heights are some people who never dreamt of a glamorous career and are still ruling the B-Town

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Bebo had never wanted to be an actress; as confessed by her. Kareena has stated that she had always been bright in her academic life and was keen on making a career as a criminal lawyer! Yes, you heard it! Kareena had even secured her admission in the Government Law College at Churchgate. But as fate would have it; she eventually pursued acting as is one of the A listed actor of the industry.

2. Saif Ali Khan:

Following the footsteps of his father, Mansoor Ali Khan; Saif Ali Khan had said in an interview once that they would have preferred being a cricketer but he lacked the genetic skills for it and eventually pursued his acting career.

3. Sonakshi Sinha:

Sonakshi had expressed her interest as a stylist and even pursued a course in Designing at the Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey Women’s University in Mumbaiand went on to design costumes for the film ‘Mera Dil Leke Dekho’ in 2005 and went on to walk the ramp for Lakme Fashion Week. But then the ‘Dabang’ actress’s destiny surely had some other plans for her in store.

4. Parineeti Chopra:

A triple honors degree in business, finance, and economics from Manchester Business School in the United Kingdom; Parineeti was happily planning her career as an Investment Banker until she landed up as an employee at the Yash Raj Studios and signed a 3 film deal under one of the biggest production houses of the industry.

5. Nana Patekar:

Well he certainly is one of the most talented actors of the film fraternity and has many commendable roles to his credit. However, the actor had confessed long ago that acting had never been his original career choice and the fact he dreamt of having a career as a cricketer and playing for the country. But various reasons like financial constraints made him choose an alternate career path and gave us a very talented actor!

6. Jacqueline Fernandes:

The Sri Lankan beauty was very happy with her job as a TV reported until the acting bug bit her. She formally pursued a course in Mass Communication back in Sri Lanka.

7. Dilip Kumar:

The original super star of Bollywood; hails from a family that owns large orchards. Dilip Kumar was very happy to continue his family business of canteen ownership and being dry fruit supplies until acting happened and we were gifted with Bollywood’s ‘Salim’.

8. Tushaar Kapoor:

The actor had revealed his dream of exploring the area of finance as his preferred choice of career. He had expressed his desire of working at a financial company as a manager or CEO. However, the actor could not help but go with the flow of his filmy genes.

9. Riteish Deshmukh:

Ritesh has been very open to admit that he never had planned on making acting as a fully fledged career option. Infact after graduating in Architecture and Environmental Studies from Kamla Raheja Vidyanidhi Institute; the ‘Hey Baby’ actor worked with an architectural firm in New York and had started his own architectural and interior designing firm named Revolutions as well. Wow!

10. Sonam Kapoor

The gorgeous ‘Sawariyaa’ actress was very happy being behind the scenes and working as an Assistant Director with no pIans of getting into the acting business. It was only after much persuasion from director Sanjay Leela Bhansali; that Sonam took up acting and became a overnight sensation with her debut film, Saawariyaa which was directed by SLB himself.

