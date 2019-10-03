ThrowbackThursday: Milind Soman Shares 31 Year Old Picture & He Looks Hot As Ever!

It’s a Throwback Thursday for model-actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman as he shares a 31-year-old picture of himself on social media!

Sharing his old look, the 53 year old Milind captioned the image that read: “1990…when I used to shave, wear suits and shoes..age 24.”

In the picture, Milind is seen dressed in suit and tie.

Well this picture of Milind has got his fans weak in their knees and have showered the actor with praises for his suave looks.

One user wrote: “You define that age is just a number.”

Another one commented: “Oh my forever crush.”

“How many times you will take my heart,” tweeted a user.

But best comment was posted by Milind’s wife Ankita Konwar who reacted to Milind’s caption saying: “Then entered Ankita”.

Milind was recently seen on the web show Four More Shots Please. He is best known as Captain Vyom and for appearing in Alisha Chinai’s video of Made In India.

