With Naagin 4 & Mentalhood, Ekta Kapoor Adds Another Feather To Her Cap! Here’s How

Ekta Kapoor is one of the best producers and content virtuoso, we all know of. The content czarina has always thought from the view point of the audiences to give one of the best shows that we see today. However, out of the all the shows- the mythology genre and Indian drama web series tops the list.

Her top rated show, Naagin is a mythology show which is currently running successfully with season 4 and the audiences have loved all the VFX and the storyline of love, revenge, and drama. It’s commendable how Ekta knows how to make every season better with the storyline and we cannot agree more on this. The show is one of the top rated shows and has received pheonomenal TRP ratings on television and the audiences make sure to never miss out on a single episode.

The next one being, the recent release of ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s show ‘Mentalhood’, brought by Ekta. A storyline, all about mommies and their daily struggles and how every mom fights a huge war every single day in giving her child the best, this show underlines the journey from motherhood to mentalhood. Another thing the audiences have loved is, how every episode is a rollercoaster. The show also evidently talks about bullying and more such topics which aren’t discussed in everyday lives, along with a solution on how to deal with it.

This show has been loved by the audiences and has received a 9.2/10 IMDb rating. All the various age groups have watched the show and can resonate with so many instances in real life. The audiences showering so much love have already started demanding for a season 2 and we cannot wait to see more such content.

Truly Ekta knows how to catch the attention of her audiences and keeps them entertained throughout. The content Czarina is always producing more and more content one after another. Her next ones being, Ek Villain 2 and next, Pagglait.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!