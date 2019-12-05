WHOA! Post Sachin Tendulkar-Yuvraj Singh & Others, Now Virender Sehwag’s Biography On The Cards?

Virender Sehwag is unarguably one of the best hitters of both red-ball and white-ball cricket. The celebrated cricketer is still remembered for his aggressive shots like uppercut. Although the Nawab Of Najabgarh is retired from the ground, he keeps his fans intrigued with his amusing commentary off the field and potshots on various topics through social media.

We are well aware that just like his fierce and cheerful presence on the field, Virender Sehwag is an animated character in his real-life too. And the occasion to talk about the legendary cricketer is exciting news, we just came across.

According to the report in Mumbai Mirror, the biography on star cricketer Virender Sehwag is to be published in 2020. It is learnt that a leading publisher has signed into a deal with Sehwag. It is said to include some exciting instances both on the field and off the field.

No wonder, after the biography gets published, we might even get a chance to see the journey of the hitter on the big screen just like we witnessed in case of Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Azharuddin and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Meanwhile, Sehwag turned 41 on 20th October and the cricketer, known for his fearless batting, was wished by his friends and fans on various social media platforms.

Sehwag, who is known for his witty replies on Twitter, also thanked his fans and friends in his own style.

The BCCI posted a video of Sehwag on Twitter, saying: “Happy Birthday Mr. Triple Centurion @virendersehwag.”

