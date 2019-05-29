KL Rahul is in the news for various reasons lately. During a recent warm-up match at World Cup, 2019 with Bangladesh, he performed tremendously and scored 108 runs on 99 balls. He is one of the most anticipated cricketers to perform at the World Cup this year and people have high hopes from him. But this is certainly not the reason why he is in the news. This time, it’s because of his personal life!

Recently, there were reports that Alia Bhatt’s BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is dating this handsome cricketer and that she will be leaving for Wales, England to cheer for him this World Cup. Meanwhile, there were also rumours that he’s dating Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan. During an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, she was asked if she was dating Rahul, to which she denied saying, “No, not at all. He is a very good cricketer, talented and nice guy.”

Before these two beautiful ladies, he was rumoured to be dating Munna Michael actress Nidhhi Agerwal. But when she was asked about it by Spotboye, she had said, “Yes, I did go out on dinner with Rahul. I and Rahul go back a long way. We have known each other since our teenage years before Rahul became a cricketer and I became an actress. Though we did not go to the same college in Bangalore, we have known each other for long.”

Time will tell who is Rahul dating. Meanwhile, we cannot wait for Rahul to perform on the field and can only hope that India wins the World Cup 2019 and come home with flying colours!

