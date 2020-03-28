When Sanjay Dutt, Govinda & David Dhawan Combination Of Jodi No. 1 Couldn’t Work Despite Subhash Ghai As The Producer

Back in 2001 when Jodi No. 1 had released, the film had turned out to be a good success at the box office. While the team of Govinda and David Dhawan was used to creating magic for the audiences, stepping in as Sanjay Dutt added on to laughter as well.

Buoyed by the reception that the comedy gained, producer Subhash Ghai decided to bring the trio again for yet another comedy, Ek Aur Ek Gyarah. The film released on 28th March 2003, exactly 17 years back. It was meant to be special since this seemed like a truly formidable team and audiences too were warming up to such comedies that catered to masses as well as class audiences at the multiplexes. The film was hyped well and as a result, it enjoyed a good opening of over 1 crore, a remarkable number at that time.

That said, it was still marginally lesser than Jodi No. 1 and that could also be attributed to the fact that the leading ladies were relatively weaker. While Jodi No. 1 had Karisma Kapoor stepping in as well, a regular with David Dhawan and Govinda, Ek Aur Ek Gyarah had Amrita Arora and one film old Nandini Singh. Moreover, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s music didn’t work either.

The comedy too left a lot to be desired as it worked only in bits and pieces, unlike Jodi No. 1 which had a very consistent first as well as the second half. The aim was to make Ek Aur Ek Gyarah an action comedy drama, something on the lines of Aankhen, but then the overall narrative became dull and boring at times, especially in the second half.

The film did sustain during the weekend and then had a reasonable first week as well. However post that it couldn’t sustain much. Still, the opening ensured that the film at least managed to cover its costs, though it was far away from making much of a profit. This is one of the rare Govinda and David Dhawan films that hasn’t enjoyed any shelf life whatsoever and is hardly remembered today.

