When Ranveer Singh Revealed Of Losing Virginity At The Age Of 12 & To Whom!

Ranveer Singh is back to making headlines! And no, it is not because of his uncanny fashion choice or for the powerhouse of energy that he is, but for a throwback interview when the actor has revealed when and to whom did he lose his virginity.

Yes, you read that right! In a 2014 interview to Deccan Herald, the Bajirao Mastani actor had revealed that he lost his virginity when he was nothing more than a boy of 12 years to a woman much older than him! Ranveer said, “I think I was around 12 when I did it. I started everything early, everything! I was way ahead — so much so, that in school all the mothers used to say he (Ranveer) is that rotten apple that’s spoiling all our kids. I used to hold sermons with all the boys surrounding me and I used to teach them. They hadn’t heard of it and I became an expert because I had started very early.”

He further said that he did not understand the taboo around discussing sex or condom. Singh said, “When I am in a car, I see these hoardings go by. I thought to myself, somebody is selling this, somebody is selling that, why isn’t anybody selling condoms? Then I realised that the only ads we have for condoms are very provocative in nature. That shouldn’t be the only prevailing definition of sex. As a society, we have evolved; our attitude towards the subject has changed. So we can have open and healthy conversations about this. Somebody needs to point that out or else people will keep treating it as taboo.”

On the professional front, Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83, a film on India’s historic Cricket World Cup win, under the captainship of the veteran cricketer Kapil Dev. The film also features Deepika Padukone, who will essay the role of Ranveer’s wife in the film!

Produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ’83 is all set to hit the silver screen on the 10th of April, 2020.

Thanks and Cheers!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!