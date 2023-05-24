Malaika Arora sets the internet on fire whenever she drops pictures. Since these days, everyone is talking about the Little Mermaid we thought to bring you some amazing pictures from the time Malla turned into a Mermaid, though not a little. And oh boy she looked P.H.A.T. in Poo’s lingo! That’s pretty hot and tempting.

Malaika is a beach baby and her Instagram account is a testimony to that. She loves deep water and there had been times when she slipped into an amazing figure-hugging bikinis, and dived underwater.

We bring you two pictures after much digging when Malaika turned into a mermaid. While she went snorkeling in one, tying her body with bikini strings. The second one was a golden moment beautifully captured.

However, the internet had reactions to Malaika Arora’s bikini pictures. Some slut shamed her, some age shamed her but the Dabangg actress didn’t pay attention to any. A quality one would admire about her.

A user wrote, “The older she gets, the shorter the clothes get.” Another user brutally commented, “Why dont you removed all…you look more hot…nagnta dikhana to tumhara shauq hai.” One more user mocked, “Ye bhi utaar de.”

Some tried to calm the comments section down. A comment read, “paani me v camera n camerawomen k begair nahi jaati.” Another comment took a dig saying, “The world’s most unlucky man Arbazz Khan.”

A user commented, “Yaha upper sey photo click karne me dar lagta hai mobile geela Na ho jaaye aap to niche sey le to ho. Badhe log.” One more comment said, “If I was a shark I would starve to death.”

One more user took a dig at Arjun Kapoor and the comment read, “Lagta hai India’s Most Wanted ke saath Secret Wedding ho hi gaya.” A user schooled all the trolls writing, “And why is that so hard to believe?? And u wud say that wouldn’t you?? Pervert !! That’s the reason she uploads pics like that. For insane morons like you. Also, speak English. Not an Indian.”

You can see the pictures here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

