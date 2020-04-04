When Akshaye Khanna’s Big Budget Launch Pad By Dad Vinod Khanna Turned Out To Be Flop

Late Vinod Khanna was a superstar back in the 70s and found many successes coming his way in the 80s as well. Hence, it was obvious that one day his son Akshaye Khanna will make it to the movies as well. Blessed with good look and a starry persona, Akshaye worked towards being an actor in his growing up years and hence seemed quite prepared for his launch pad.

This is when Vinod Khanna decided to produce Himalay Putra for him. The film released exactly 23 years back on 4th April 1997 and was a big budget affair. Sr. Khanna decided to hand over the direction reins to Pankaj Parashar, who had to his credit films like Chaalbaaz and Jalwa. Though he had delivered a mega flop Rajkumar with Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit just a year before, Khannas still decided to pursue with him.

Unfortunately, Himalay Putra turned out to be a flop at the box office. Though the film was well promoted and released, and a couple of songs by Anu Malik (‘Na Woh Inkaar Karti Hai’ and ‘I Am A Bahelor’) turned out to be hits as well, the film couldn’t find much of an audience amongst either youth or the family audience. It had a masala plot with hero-heroine-family-villain ingredients, but the overall impact was missing.

The film was special though as Vinod Khanna too acted alongside Akshaye Khanna in the film, which helped it gain some buzz. Moreover, there were other veteran actors like Hema Malini and Danny Denzongpa in the film as well, which added further weight to the proceedings. Newcomer Anjala Zaveri was the chosen one as the leading lady opposite Akshaye and though she seemed promising, there wasn’t much that she could do in Bollywood in years to come.

Made at a high budget of around 4 crores, the film didn’t really open well and then ended up with a lifetime that was less than the cost that went into its making. The losses were thankfully not huge but the profits were definitely not there. What was appreciated though was Akshaye Khanna’s performance and he was considered as truly promising. A few months down the line he impressed one and all in ensemble affair Border and though his career never took off as a solo lead, he went on to deliver a few successes in multi-hero set up and today is doing well for himself in strong character roles.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!