Ajay Devgn As Raavan, Hrithik Roshan As Ram & THIS Actress Over Deepika Padukone Should Play Sita, Says Ramayan Fame Deepika Chikhalia

Following the nationwide lockdown to fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Doordarshan is retelecasting some of the iconic shows of Indian television. Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan saw its first four episodes being retelecasted last weekend. And guess what, the craze is still intact which is clearly visible from the TRP ratings that are out. The show recorded a viewership of 17 crores.

Now, as Ramayan has made its comeback to the television screens, yesteryear stars from the show are back in the buzz and Deepika Chikhalia has made some interesting statements in one of her recent interviews. She spoke about her dream cast for the film on Ramayan. She said that Ajay Devgn would be great playing evil genius Raavan, while Hrithik Roshan would be a good choice for Ram’s role. For Lakshman’s character, Varun Dhawan would make up as a good choice. Interestingly, she chooses Alia Bhatt over Deepika Padukone to play on-screen Sita and the reason behind it is quite interesting.

Deepika Chikhalia was talking with Bollywood Life. She quoted, “As per the Ramayan, there are many versions of it, Sita was not a tall lady. Her head would reach exactly till Lord Rama’s chest. So, maybe someone like Alia Bhatt. I feel Hrithik Roshan would make for a good Lord Rama and Ajay Devgn will be excellent as Raavan. As far as Lakshman goes, I feel Varun Dhawan might be a good option.”

