WHAT! Tiger Shroff Thinks That Salman Khan’s Bracelet Is More Popular Than Him

Bollywood’s action star Tiger Shroff is on a roll, as he delivered 2019’s highest grosser in the form of War along with Hrithik Roshan and this year too, he is on his way to enter the 100 crore club with Baaghi 3. Apart from the films, his video song titled ‘I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0‘ too is making noises.

During one of the recent interviews, Tiger Shroff expressed his love for ‘Dabangg‘ Salman Khan. He went on to say that if Salman’s lucky bracelet makes it to the Instagram page, it will fetch more followers than him. He also termed Salman as a lion of Bollywood reports Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff recently took to social media to express grief over the demise of his pet cat JD, which was with the family for the past 17 years. The actor addressed his pet as a “brother”.

“God bless you my brother. Thank you for 17 years of only happiness and love. hope you come back to us in every lifetime. Until then wherever you are be happy healthy and keep playing until i come join you again! I love you so much #rip,” Tiger wrote, with a photograph of JD on Instagram.

Not only Tiger, but his entire family also expressed grief on Instagram. Jackie Shroff reposted Tiger’s post.

Tiger’s mother, Ayesha Shroff wrote: “Goodbye our JD you gave us 17 years of only pure love.”

