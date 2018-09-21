Cricket has always shared a love connection with bollywood. Cricketers like Ajay Jadeja, Yograj Singh shown their passion to act on a silver screen, while some bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta invested in cricket franchise and some others make up by cheering for their favourite Indian cricket team.

Looks like another crossover going to take place as run-machine, Virat Kohli dropped the hint on the Twitter.

Indian Skipper took to his Twitter handle to share the news regarding the big debut. He tweeted, “Another debut after 10 years can’t wait!” and shared a poster with a title Trailer- The Movie. Surely the cricketing giant has sparked an excitement among the fans.

Backed by Wrogn Productions, the poster shows Virat in an action setting with the given release date of September 28. Well, the poster is certainly making us curious!

Is it a big bollywood debut or something else cooking for the cricket superstar? Well, according to recent reports that are doing the rounds, Virat has collaborated with a brand for an advertisement and the makers are creating a buzz making it look like his big Bollywood debut.

Albeit, guess we will have to wait till 28th September to unveil the suspense.