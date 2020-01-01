What! Rohit Shetty Reveals He Is Fed Up Of Katrina Kaif, Find Out Why

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi is one of the most-awaited films of 2020. From the day it was announced, the audience got excited considering what an amazing lead cast it has! Also, this is Rohit Shetty’s third cop drama film after Singham and Simmba, so moviegoers can’t wait to see what he plans to show us in this one.

The Bharat actress often shares a BTS pics and videos from the sets of Sooryavanshi. Even during Christmas this year, she shared a lovely pic with her co-star Akshay and director Rohit. Well, in an interview recently, the Golmaal director revealed that he is fed up of Katrina for an interesting reason.

On No Filter Neha, Rohit Shetty shared that Katrina Kaif irritates him by asking too many questions to him. He said, “She is wearing a normal salwar kameez, she is playing a doctor in the film. And she is like, ‘Is this right?’ So much theory, I can’t do. After a point, I am switched off. ‘Do you think this grey colour is nice?’ Arre, salwar kameez hai. Tu doctor hai. Please aa na, set pe (It’s just salwar kameez, you are a doctor. Just come to the sets please).”

This is the first time Rohit and Kat are working together. So what prompted the director to star the diva in Sooryavanshi? He said that the actress always wanted to work with him and he thought she is right for the character in his upcoming cop drama. Thus, the audience will now get to see Akshay and Katrina together after almost a decade.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!