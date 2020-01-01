Street Dancer 3: Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor Sizzle Their Way Through This Photoshoot

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor sizzle in a set of new photoshoots for their forthcoming film Street Dancer 3D.

The shoot, for the Remo D’Souza film co-featuring Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi, is done by ace fashion and celebrity photographer Vishal Saxena, who is an old friend of Remo.

Saxena is known in the industry as a self-motivated man who displays his passion for photography through his work.

He insists Varun and Shraddha are his favorites.

In the shoots, Varun looks pumped up sporting Bollywoodish brawn in a shirtless avatar. Shraddha oozes oomph in her Street Dancer look.

Vishal has worked with top stars of Bollywood including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit among others.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is also gearing up for the remake of Coolie No. 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan. Just like the original film, the remake too will be helmed by Varun’s father and celebrated filmmaker, David Dhawan.

Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on the 24th of January, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!