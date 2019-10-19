WHAT! Not Shah Rukh Khan, THIS Hollywood Actor Was The First Choice For Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge?

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most iconic and longest-running films in the history of Indian cinema. The epic love story of Shah Rukh Khan aka Raj and Kajol aka Simran is still the most romantic one. Fans all across the world still take inspiration from these two love birds.

Even 24 years later, the movie continues to play in Maratha Mandir, Mumbai. The film clocks in 24 years today and there’s a filmy trivia related to the movie that we are sure you aren’t aware about!

The first choice for the movie for an actor was Saif Ali Khan and not Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, you read it right and not just that, Tom Cruise was also considered to play the character of Raj Malhotra. It’s hard to believe but it is how it is. Every 90’s kid loves DDLJ and has memories related to the film.

Kajol, in fact, took to her Instagram to share a post on completing 24 years of DDLJ and wrote, “Still got the specs & still reading in weird places even after 24 years. #24YearsOfDDLJ”. Check out the post here:

Apart from SRK and Kajol the film also stars Anupam Kher, Amrish Puri, Satish Shah, Mandira Bedi, Farida Jalal, Karan Johar and others in prominent roles. The film was directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Raj Films.

SRK and Kajol were last seen in Dilwale and we can’t wait to team up together for the big screen once again.

