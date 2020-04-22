WHAT! Gulshan Devaiah Call It QUITS With Wife Kallirroi Tziafeta

There has been a rapid increase in domestic violence and divorce cases amid the lockdown. The latest being Gulshan Devaiah, who is calling it quits with wife, Kallirroi Tziafeta. They were married for 8 years and the news came as a shock to all his fans.

In a report by Spotboye, Gulshan confirmed the news and said, “We are amicably divorced! We both are doing okay. We did not put out a press or social media statement because our marriage is our private matter. That’s all there is to say.”

Gulshan and Tziafeta got married in 2012 after dating for 2 years. Tziafeta is from Greece and two have been living separately from the beginning of this year. Last year during a media interaction with TOI, talking about marriage Devaiah said, “Being married is not easy. There are always ups and downs.”

Last year in December, Gulshan hinted about going through a rough patch in his married life and called himself a ‘loner’. “The problem is that, in a marriage, you may be in love with your partner, but you don’t know how to handle that person’s presence in your space. But we are living and learning. As of now, we are together,” Gulshan added.

Meanwhile, on the career front, he was last seen in Netflix’s Ghost Stories.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!