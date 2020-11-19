Chitrangda Singh is one of the most beautiful actresses that Bollywood has. Be it her features or acting chops, her loyal fan base loves each and everything about her diva self. But the Baazaar actress has recently opened up about facing bias due to her complexion. Below is all the scoop you need.

Several actors over the past have opened up about facing bias in the Industry. Some cite nepotism as the issue, while others have their own struggles to deal with. For Chitrangda, it was her complexion that shockingly turned out to be a roadblock in the initial days of her career.

Chitrangda Singh in an interview with TOI revealed the same as, “I know the feeling of living life as a girl with dusky complexion. This is not something that people will say directly to your face. You can only sense it. I have been through the biases, especially while growing up in the north.” For the unversed, the actress had previously lived in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi before finally settling in Mumbai.

Opening up about the loss she faced due to it all, Chitrangda Singh continued, “I did lose out on modelling assignments. In fact, when I lost out on one ad in the initial days of my career, I was specifically told the reason as it had come down to selecting between two people for the part. Luckily, the audition that I did for a product was seen by Gulzar Saab, who got me on board for his music video. I realised that not everybody goes out looking for white-skinned people here.”

On the professional front, Chitrangda Singh was last prominently seen in Baazaar. The thriller drama starred Saif Ali Khan, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Radhika Apte amongst others.

Chitrangda also did a cameo in Ghoomketu recently. She is currently working on a short film, which turned out to be a blessing for her amid the coronavirus pandemic.

