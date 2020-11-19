Bigg Boss 14 is called the most controversial reality show on Indian Television for a reason. Every season there are loads of controversies happening in the house which grabs all the limelight. This season, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan are two such contestants whose love and hate relationship have managed to pull the trigger of Karni Sena.

Wondering where the Karni Sena came from? Well, the recent promo showed Eijaz and Pavitra kissing each other which did not go down well with Karni Sena and they have demanded a ban on the reality show.

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss 14 has not even completed one-and-a-half-months but for the second time has come on the radar of a political group. Sometime back MNS demanded an apology from one of the contestants Jaan Kumar Sanu for his remark regarding the Marathi language, and now Karni Sena has demanded a ban of the show accusing it of promoting love jihad and adultery. This happened after a promo of Eijaz Khan and Pvitra Punia came out.

A notice that claims to be from Karni Sena to the production house of Bigg Boss 14, Endemol Shine India has been leaked on social media where they have alleged that the promo of Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia kissing each other was intentional.

An Instagram page which goes with the name of mr_khabri has shared the notice issued by Dilip Rajput, Vice President of Shree Rajput Karni Sena to the makers says that “Recently Eijaz was spotted planting a kiss on Pavitra‘s cheeks. Kissing promos of the show was trended and promoted by Colors TV. We underline that the show is promoting vulgarity and is hurting the social morality of the country. The show is against the cultural ethos of the country, and highly objectionable and intimate scenes are part of it. This reality show is encouraging and promoting love jihad, which is highly unacceptable. Hence we strongly demand to ban Colors TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss.”

The notice further states that “If the show is not censored or banned, Shri Rajput Karni Sena will take it to the streets to protest against it”. Now, do you think this will have an impact on Bigg Boss 14? Will Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia be asked to tone down their PDA?

