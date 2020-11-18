Kavita Kaushik has been one controversial contestant in this journey of Bigg Boss 14. She has been getting a mixed response from all over, in which some are backing her while some are bashing her. That’s nothing unusual when it comes to certain contestants every season.

News is, The Kapil Sharma Show fame Kiku Sharda who also has been a co-star of Kavita in Sab TV’s comedy show FIR has made a video backing his friend. In what should be called as a ‘vote appeal’ video, Kiku is seen singing praises about Kavita.

The video shared by Kavita Kaushik’s Twitter account is captioned as, “Bhagvad Gita mai likha hai ki jab sach ladta hai toh akela hee ladta hai Aur jeet hamesha sach ki hee hoti hai Judiye KK ke sath iss ladai mai aur apna pyar & support dijiye votes ke roop mai @kikusharda ki toh baat maan hee leni chahiye thank you sir for your amazing words.”

In the video Kiku Sharda says, “Meri bahut lambi journey rahi hai Kavita ke saath. Hume FIR show saath mein kiya tha 8 saal ke liye hume yeh show ek doosre ke saath kiya tha. She’s definitely one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever met.”

Watch the video below:

Bhagvad Gita mai likha hai ki jab sach ladta hai toh akela hee ladta hai

Aur jeet hamesha sach ki hee hoti hai

Judiye KK ke sath iss ladai mai aur apna pyar & support dijiye votes ke roop mai@kikusharda ki toh baat maan hee leni chahiye 😊 thank you sir for your amazing words 🤗 pic.twitter.com/zSjfSrWP9s — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) November 18, 2020

On the other hand, actor, producer Sandiip Sikcand who has a reputation of calling a spade a spade has been in the news recently for his tirade against the current season of Bigg Boss.

Not many know that the creative honcho was a programming head when Bigg Boss was first adapted from Big Brother & played a major role in the success of the first season.

This time around the producer of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum put out some really bold statements.

Last night’s episode was quite a controversial one after Kavita Kaushik went against the primary rule of the Bigg Boss house & engaged in an act of violence by intentionally hurting Eijaz Khan.

Though it was later ruled out n Kavita was let go with a warning, Sandiip didn’t take it well & wrote a series of tweets.

He first wrote, ‘ Please please please THROW #KavitaKaushik OUT of the house. She is insecure, abnoxious, pathetic, disgusting and annoying !! THROW HER OUT !!! #BB14 #BiggBoss #colorsTV #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss2020’

With reference to Kavita Kaushik going gung ho about her stint in FIR, Sandiip wrote ,’ 9 saal show chalati hoon”… come out of the past #KavitaKaushik … vo time gaya vo waqt gaya !! Live in the present… #BB14 #BiggBoss #colorsTV #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss2020′

He finally asked some serious questions, ‘#KavitaKaushik has a problem with the show, with the contestants and with #SalmanKhan too !! So why the hell did she come back to the show ?? Guys PLEASE THROW HER OUT !! She is the worst member ever in BIGG BOSS !! #BB14 #BiggBoss #colorsTV #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss2020’

#KavitaKaushik has a problem with the show, with the contestants and with #SalmanKhan too !! So why the hell did she come back to the show ?? Guys PLEASE THROW HER OUT !! She is the worst member ever in BIGG BOSS !! #BB14 #BiggBoss #colorsTV #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss2020 — Sandiip Sikcand (@SandiipSikcand) November 17, 2020

