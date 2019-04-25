WHAT! Ayushmann Khurrana’s Vicky Donor Was First Offered To Vivek Oberoi; Here’s What Happened!

Vivek Oberoi made a promising entry in Bollywood with film Company, back in 2002 and was looked up as one of the bright stars. Unfortunately, some wrong choices and bad luck led his career nowhere and the struggle is still going on.

Vivek was hopeful that his latest film PM Narendra Modi will bring him back in the industry but the film’s scheduled release was cancelled by EC due to elections. While the film is expected to release post the elections, Vivek Oberoi made an interesting revelation recently during one of his interviews.

Answering a question regarding passing on a role that was offered to him, Vivek said yes and told that critically acclaimed and Hit film Vicky Donor was offered to him and he regrets not being able to do it. Yes, Vivek was actually offered Vicky Donor which proved to be a great launching pad for Ayushmann Khurrana. Here’s what Vivek told-

“Of course. So many times. Actors are full of regrets. I truly believe that every film comes with its destiny. I believe that finally the person who plays it, adds that X factor to it and it becomes incredible. So, a film that I missed out on doing was Vicky Donor. It is an exceptional film, but now when I look at the film, I feel that I couldn’t have done what Ayushmann did in it.”

Further praising Ayushmann for his performance in Vicky Donor, Vivek said, “He added wonders to that film and God bless him for that.”

Interestingly, Ayushmann himself has talked about the same in his book, Cracking The Code. Ayushmann talked about how Vivek Oberoi was actually offered Vicky Donor and he was almost on board. However, the producer Ronnie Screwvala changed his mind later and the film went to Sharman Joshi who politely turned down the offer. At last, the Shoojit Sircar directorial went in the kitty of a man who was destined to do it.

Ayushmann Khurrana who was struggling to make an entry in Bollywood at that time made his debut with Vicky Donor. Rest, we all know is history.

