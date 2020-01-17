What A Man Gotta Do OUT! Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Chemistry Will Give You All Sorts Of Butterflies

Jonas Brothers have recently released their song ‘What A Man Gotta Do’ starring Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas. The beats in the song are quite pumping and will surely trend in chartbusters in no time.

Just like Sucker, the Jonas Brothers can be seen dancing with their respective wives. The song is shot in several locations including a high-school set-up where you see Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ portion. Danielle-Kevin’s section is shot in the suburbs while Nick and Priyanka’s segment is shot inside the bedroom that raises the heat in the music video. Priyanka and Nick can be seen teasing each other with their sultry looks and are seen twinning in oversized white shirts as well. Their segment seems like an inspiration from Hollywood film Risky Business starring Tom Cruise and Rebecca De Mornay. Joe and Sophie recreate the iconic 1978 Hollywood blockbuster Grease, while Kevin and Danielle improvise the popular stereo scene from 1989 romantic drama Say Anything.

Take a look at the video here:

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in The White Tiger by Netflix opposite Rajkummar Rao. She also signed a project with Russo Brothers recently which will be streaming on Amazon Prime.

