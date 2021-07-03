Producer Firoz Nadiadwala has been in the news at times over several allegations involving him either underpaid or not paid actors and technicians who worked for him. While director Anees Bazmee opened up the production house not clearing his dues during the release of Welcome Back (2015), now actor Snehal Daabbi had also revealed not receiving payments from them.

Advertisement

Daabbi is known for his roles as Kakhil (one of Majnu’s goons) in Welcome (2007), Kutti Anna in Deewane Huye Paagal (2005), Aaj Kapoor in Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (2001) and more. Read on to know all he has to say about his pending payments and other incidents like these that he faced.

Advertisement

During a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Snehal Daabbi got candid about the Welcome producer not living up to his words. He said, “Firoz Nadiadwala mujhe Rs. 10 crore denge fir bhi unki film nahi karunga. Firoz bhai commit karte hai, fir ghoom jaate hai.” (Even if he offers me Rs 10 crores, I won’t do it. He commits but never gets to fulfilling it.)

Revealing that Firoz Nadiadwala has still to pay him for his work in Welcome, Snehal Daabbi explained, “I haven’t yet been paid. Firoz bhai would just assure ‘Deta hoon paisa, deta hoon paisa, deta hoon paisa’ (I’ll give the money). Hence, I was disillusioned here and was wondering ‘Yeh kaisi industry hai’ (What kind of industry is this?).”

While this is shocking news, Snehal Daabbi stated this isn’t the first film where he didn’t get his due. He said, “I had acted in a film called Sher (starring Sanjay Dutt and Vivek Oberoi), directed by Soham. I had written the film as well. We shot for the film in 50 degrees temperature. We completed 85% of the film. Suddenly, Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision (the production house) was shut. Paise hi nahi aaye uss film ke (I never received any money for it). Imagine how it must have felt.”

He continued, “Same happened with Welcome. Every now and then, we used to go to Dubai whenever we were called to shoot for the film. And then to not get paid for it!”

What are your thoughts on such happening in the industry? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Ranveer Singh To Follow Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan & Host A Quiz Show ‘The Big Picture’ On TV

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube