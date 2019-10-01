War: Ahead Of The Release Of This Big Budget Actioner, Tiger Shroff Reveals Which Has Been The TOUGHEST Action Sequence Till Date

Action films have always been an integral part of Bollywood and the first name that pops into our mind when we talk about action flicks is Tiger Shroff, without a doubt. The dapper dude has been exceptional in every film and has showcased a variety of stunts that one can only imagine of pulling through. Well no wonder Tiger has bagged the title of one of the worlds youngest superstars!

At the moment Tiger’s much-awaited film, War has been taking over the nation and we can’t wait to see what the Baaghi 2 actor has in store for us. Performing such challenging stunts requires a great deal of perseverance, practice, and consistency and we can’t appreciate the handsome hunk enough for his commitment and dedication. But Tiger has his limitations too, for not everything is as easy as it seems. Finally, Tiger has spilled the beans on his toughest action sequences so far! Yes, you read that! The cat is finally out of the bag.

Tiger has revealed, “The most difficult action stunts I have performed in my career are my climax sequences from Baaghi 1, Baaghi 2 and my introduction sequence in War. During my training and preparation for War, every action sequence was so different from the other. Whether it was my one shot –no cuts introduction action sequence or my climactic battle hand to hand fight with Hrithik. Each action has a different flavor so they were all challenging. I have really pushed myself to uncharted territories for War. For me, the introduction fight sequence was tough because it was a one-shot action sequence without any cuts. To fight continuously for 2- 2 and a half minutes was tough.I really had to get out of my comfort zone and bring in new facets and elements that I don’t possess. Moreover, my director Siddharth Anand and action director kept my strength in mind and also heard my inputs. Sometimes they would apply it and sometimes they would feel like I should just surrender because the whole point of this was to change my action style and show a different form of action and something that I had never done before.”

We certainly can’t wait to see Tiger set the screen on fire with his power-packed performance in War alongside Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles!

