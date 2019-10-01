Kareena Kapoor Khan Kickstarts Her Radio Show ‘What Woman Want Season 2’ With Hubby Saif Ali Khan!

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one woman who has managed to leave an impact with whatever she does. While Bebo is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses, her Radio debut for Ishq FM was a massive hit among her fans and her candid conversations won millions of hearts. The show, titled ‘What Women Want’ is all set to return with its second season and it will also see Kareena return as its host.

While the last season had only female celebrity guests grace the couch, this season will see its first male celeb with Saif Ali Khan being the first guest for the second season. Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a post on her social media handle featuring her and hubby Saif and captioned it as, “our first-ever special guest.”

For the unreserved, Saif had made a brief appearance last year on the show when he called Kareena to ask her tips for how to many a wife happy after a baby! Kareena’s response had us all smiles.

Kareena was quoted replying, “ It’s really very cheeky of you Saifu to be asking this on national radio but either ways I shall answer it. I think a husband should just be there for a wife. Baby means a lot of extra responsibilities and by sharing them, wife will automatically get happy.”

She further said, “As for attention, plan a nice date for her to some romantic location without the baby and then see the magic. And if the wife says that she wants to spend time with the baby then don’t feel bad. It doesn’t mean she loves you any less. It just means for some time, her perspective has changed. Anyway, hoping for a nice romantic date from you soon, Saifu.”

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has an interesting line up with films like Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. She will also be seen alongside Irrfan khan in Angrezi Medium, which is a sequel to 2017’s much loved Hindi Medium.

