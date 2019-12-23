Vivek Oberoi: “The Trend Was That Beta Vilayat Se Padh Ke Aayega Aur Papa Rocket Ki Tarah Launch Karenge”

Vivek Oberoi has been one actor who has often broken industry stereotypes. And the actor is certainly not someone to mince his words. For an actor who was at the peak of his career with films like Saathiya, Yuva and Masti, Vivek Oberoi was suddenly written off by the industry like a long-forgotten dream.

However, every time the Omkara actor has been written off, he has bounced back. Vivek was, in fact, one of the first Bollywood actors to venture in the digital space when it has not gotten the audiences as hooked as today. And now finally opening up about being constantly written off and yet bouncing back every time, Vivek Oberoi has opened his heart in his interview with Hindustan Times.

The Inside Edge actor has said, “I feel that I hold the record of the most number of obituaries written for someone’s career. I’ve seen so many Fridays wherein people have said, ‘Oh! This time he is over’. But I’m the comeback kid. I keep bouncing back. It has been a fun ride.”

Opening up about his rather unconventional debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s Company, Vivek said, “The trend was that beta vilayat se padhayi karke ayega aur papa ek rocket ki tarah use launch karenge. And the trend was that you would make a complete showreel of a film in which you would show your dancing, riding horses, wearing designer clothes and romance girls. I had crises of conscience and opted out of the whole golden spoon being handed out to me. I’m lucky that I branched out beyond films. I’m much fulfilled. It has made me economically empowered that I don’t have to work for money. I work for pleasure and for the joy of the art.”

Meanwhile, Vivek is currently being seen in Amazon Prime’s ‘Inside Edge 2’ alongside Richa Chaddha, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Angad Bedi, and Tanuj Virwani.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!