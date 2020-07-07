Actor Vivek Dahiya had a virtual interactive session with his puppy recently.

On Instagram, Vivek posted a screenshot of the video call he had with his dog during the lockdown.

“Late night bonding. Wonder what he’s thinking of me sitting there quietly. How much is he understanding over a video call or is it just a pose for the camera whilst enjoying the attention and fooling us simultaneously. It’d be fascinating to know how they view us someday,” Vivek captioned the post.

Amid the lockdown, Vivek Dahiya and his wife Divyanka Tripathi have been spending a lot of time working out at home.

“Burn that stubborn fat and give that bloody corona run for its money by boosting your immunity. Find a room, a water bottle and let’s begin with this warm up before you start your actual training,” Vivek Dahiya wrote along with a video that shows him exercising in the terrace with Divyanka Tripathi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!