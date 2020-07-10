Vivek Anand Oberoi To Play A Never-Played-Before Character In His Next

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi has been roped in to play a pivotal role in “Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder?”

“I’m playing a character named Prabhu Singh, who is one of the most pivotal characters in the film. It’s a role that I’ve never played before. This film is a mystery thriller, so let’s leave rest of my character also to some mystery,” said Vivek.

The actor is also presenting and producing the whodunit thriller by writer-director Vishal Mishra.

“When Vishal narrated the story to me and took me through the plot-line and the story arch, I just instinctively knew that I had to produce it. I’ve always wanted to back high concept ideas and Vishal had just the perfect concept for me,” said Vivek.

Vishal said that casting Vivek in “Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder?” was a no-brainer and the actor had been his first choice.

“Vivek Oberoi is an actor par excellence and has proved the same throughout his career through his acclaimed performances in ‘Saathiya’, ‘Company’, ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’ and more. I needed an exceptional actor for Prabhu Singh because he is the most pivotal character in the film. Also, Vivek has never done a role like this before, so it would be very refreshing to see him in this character onscreen,” said the director.

Actress Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen will make his Bollywood debut with “Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder?”

The movie is expected to go on floors by September-October 2020.

