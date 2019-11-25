Vivaan Shah On Ae Kaash Ke Hum: “It’s Really A Throwback To The Films That Aren’t Made Anymore”

Bollywood actor Vivaan Shah’s upcoming film “Ae Kaash Ke Hum” is a romantic tragedy, and the actor feels Bollywood does not attempt the genre enough these days.

” ‘Ae Kaash Ke Hum‘ is a very sweet romantic film, more a heart-wrenching romantic tragedy than a romantic comedy. It’s really a throwback to the kind of films that aren’t made anymore,” said Vivaan.

Vishal Mishra, who directs the film has in the past made “Coffee With D“, “Marudhar Express” and “Hotel Milan“. Vivaan stars alongside and debutant Priya Singh, while Sophiya Singh plays a pivotal character. The poster of the film is out now.

“Vishal Mishra is a very poetic director and it was a treat to work with the great cinematographer Anshul Chaubey, who really made each frame look like a painting. Priya Singh is a fantastic young actress who is full of emotional intensity and spontaneity as is the rest of the wonderful cast,” said Vivaan.

The story of the film revolves around Ayush and Pari, played by Vivaan and Priya. The young lovers are about to confess their love for each other but a twist of fate keeps them away. When they reunite years later, Ayush must learn to love Pari, who is not herself anymore.

“We have tried to revive the nostalgic feel of the ’90s, which got lost in today’s times where the rom-com are too well-packaged with plastic emotions. The film is a musical at heart with six beautifully composed songs. We have tried to keep the music very clean, free from rap, Hinglish lyrics or remixes,” said Vishal.

The film is a love story about two school students, and Vivaan said it “was great to be back in school uniform”, adding: “It took me back to my boarding school days”.

“Ae Kaash Ke Hum“, slated to release on January 17 next year, is shot in Dharamshala and MacLeodGang, and Vivaan shared: “It was spectacular to shoot in these places. All in all it was a wonderful experience and I think the film reflects that.”

The film is produced by Kiran K Talasila.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!