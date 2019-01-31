Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying for claiming that rapists are “hanged within three days, seven days, 11 days and a month” under his administration.

The Prime Minister made the comment at a youth conclave in Surat on Wednesday.

Vishal Dadlani Accuses Narendra Modi: We Know Elections Are Near, But Don't Turn Indian Women's Pain Into Propaganda
Dadlani, who often criticises the Modi-led BJP, called it a “lie”.

“Lie. Name one rapist who has been hung in your term, Sir. Nirbhaya’s rapists, Asifa’s rapists, even Unnao child-rape-accused BJP MLA Sengar are still alive and well,” he tweeted on Thursday.

“Narendra Modiji, we know elections are near, but don’t turn the pain of Indian women and girls into propaganda,” he added.

