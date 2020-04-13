Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Enjoy Quality Time With Their Dog & Could They Be Anymore PURRFECT?

Despite the sadness of the current situation, there’s also a positive side of the lockdown for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. As it is the first time the couple is spending most of their time together since they started dating. Recently, Virat shared an adorable photo in which he and his wife are seen cuddling with their dog.

Virat and Anushka are staying in the suburbs of Mumbai along with their parents and the couple has been sharing glimpses from their daily life on their Instagram pages.

The cricketer shared the adorable photo with the caption: ”Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing,” wrote Viral Kohli. A similar picture was shared by Anushka Sharma where a part of her caption read, “This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I’ve valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter.”

Earlier, Virat and Anushka had pledged donations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s coronavirus relief fund. Ahead of the lockdown, Anushka has her production projects which were put on hold due to lockdown. While Virat will be seen in the IPL, playing for RCB.

