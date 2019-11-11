Vinay Pathak On His Showbiz Journey: “I’ve Gotten A Fair Share Of Acclaim”

Actor Vinay Pathak feels his journey in showbiz has been thrilling, and says that he has got fair share of fame and acclaim.

“It’s been a great ride. I feel I’ve been very fortunate to have been able to dabble in so many things, and still get to do what I like to do the most tell stories … Theatre, cinema, television, and now web space have been all very kind to me and have given me some wonderful opportunities to do things the way I like to do, to be the artist I want to be… what more could one ask for,” Vinay told IANS.

“I am grateful, humbled and absolutely elated with the way things have gone for me so far. Acclaim is very subjective. I think I’ve gotten a fair share of mine in the bargain. It’s been a thrilling journey so far,” he added.

Vinay has featured in “Jism”, “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam”, “Khosla Ka Ghosla!”, “Bheja Fry”, “Manorama Six Feet Under”, “Khoya Khoya Chand”, “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi”, “Chalo Dilli”, “Luka Chuppi” and “Made in Heaven”.

He was recently seen in Hotstar Specials movie “Chhappad Phaad Ke”. “Chhappad Phaad Ke” revolves around the Gupchup family, and shows the struggles of an average middle-class family walking on the double-edged sword of morals and money.

About how the entertainment world has changed, Vinay said: “The digital world has opened so many windows for all the storytellers, hasn’t it? You have the choices at the top of your fingertips. Audiences are watching content from all over the world. For you to catch their attention, you need to rise above the mediocrity and do something special with the way you tell your stories … I feel it’s good times for the entertainment industry … the content would rule and the quality would take precedence.”

