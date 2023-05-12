Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has talked about his film ‘Vikram Vedha’ and shared that he tried doing something which was a “bit whacko” for him.

The film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, is now airing online, with its digital premiere being made free for the viewers. He also asked if his experiment in the film worked.

“Really eager for you all to watch #VikramVedha! I tried doing something in this one which was a bit whacko for me :) I wonder if it has worked YOU tell me! Also by the way, you can watch the digital premiere absolutely FREE! Which I think is amazing, well done @officialjiocinemafor making this happen!” Hrithik Roshan, who played a gangster in the film, wrote.

Here’s the post:

‘Vikram Vedha’ is a neo-noir film and is a remake of a Tamil film of the same name. It is inspired by the Indian folktale ‘Baital Pachisi’. The Hindi version also stars Radhika Apte and Yogita Bihani. In the film, a police officer sets out to track down and kill a dreaded gangster.

