Vidyut Jammwal is happy with films releasing on OTT platforms and believes it has its own benefits.

“I am very glad that the digital scene in India has stepped up and shared the onus of entertaining people. It feels great to be part of this huge surge in the new wave of entertainment.” he said.

Vidyut Jammwal continued, “I think going digital has benefits that some of us may have overlooked earlier. There is no Friday release anxiety with streaming. The content is not watered down or censored, and the viewers can watch films and shows whenever they want. It is a win-win scenario for the viewers, the makers and the talents.”

Vidyut’s new release “Yaara” is all set to stream on a digital platform soon. It is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and is a remake of the French film “Gang Story”. Amit Sadh, Shruti Haasan, Kenny Basumatary and Sanjay Mishra are also a part of the project.

Actor Vidyut Jammwal made his Bollywood debut with Force, which also starred John Abraham, in 2011. Force was the remake of the Tamil movie Kaakha Kaakha.

Vidyut was last seen in Commando 3 in 2019. He has been a part of many Bollywood movies like Bullett Raja, Junglee, Commando etc.

