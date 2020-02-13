Vidya Balan Supports Her Kismat Konnection Co-Star Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh: “People Don’t Know What Regressive Means”

Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor has one of the most successful films of 2019. With the huge success came a lot of criticism about how the film had a misogynistic viewpoint and the actor was slammed for being a part of it. Vidya Balan, who has worked with the actor in Kismat Konnection, however, defended the actor.

The actress recently attended a press event and when questioned about Shahid Kapoor’s film Kabir Singh, Vidya was all supportive of him being a part of such a film. She said that if an actor is okay with doing a film like Kabir Singh then he is allowed to act in it.

She said, “If you don’t like Kabir Singh, you should not go and watch it. If the actor liked it, he should be allowed to do it. Who are you to say that don’t make this film? In social media, if one person calls it (a film) regressive, then 100 others call it so and that continues.”

Kabir Singh was tagged as a ‘regressive’ film. Addressing the same point, Vidya further added, “I don’t even think they know what regressive means. It has become necessary to be seen taking a stand that does not even matter. As actors, we are asked questions on all sorts of topics and we are supposed to take a stand. Sometimes you are not even aware of the subject being discussed. Why don’t they ask sportspersons that?”

On the work front, Vidya will next be seen in Shakuntala Devi, a biopic of a great mathematician. The film which also stars Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh & Jisshu Sengupta has been creating buzz ever since its announcement.

Shakuntala Devi brings to life the legendary and inspirational story of Shakuntala Devi, popularly known as ‘The Human-Computer’.The film is directed by Anu Menon and backed by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra. The film is slated to release on May 8.

