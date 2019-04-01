After making an appearance together at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding, Bollywood’s talented and talked about actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally made their relationship official at the Zee Cine Awards 2019.

The duo was seen sharing a cute bond and the PDA was totally making us jealous! Both of them were even seated next to each other hand-in-hand.

But a video of the couple has taken the internet by storm where they can be seen sharing an awkward moment. In the video, we can see that the duo is seen celebrating their victory and Ranbir tries to kiss Alia on cheeks. But accidentally Ranbir was going to lock lips with Alia but they somehow managed to avoid this oops moment! The Raazi actress couldn’t stop laughing and kissed him back. Check out the video here:

The sight of Alia and Ranbir holding the Filmfare trophy was soothing to the latter’s mother Neetu Kapoor.

She took to Instagram to celebrate their victory, and wrote: “And moments like these make you forget all the stress. Congratulations, so proud and happy.”

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film “Brahmastra“.

