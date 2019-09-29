VIDEO: Kartik Aaryan Gets A Dreamy Proposal From A Fan & His Reaction Is Priceless!

Kartik Aaryan has managed to win over a huge fan base — especially female fans — with his chocolate-boy looks and acting skills. Only last month, a video did the rounds showing a female fan pulling Kartik’s cheeks.

And now a new video has gone viral showing one of his female followers proposing to him on one knee.

According to reports, the girl bunked her college for 15 days and waited outside Kartik’s house to get a glimpse of him. Finally, when she got to meet him recently, she wasted no time in proposing to him!

In the video, Kartik can be heard telling girl: “You okay? Don’t do this!”

The fan then asked for pictures and Kartik obliged.

Several social media users have declared Kartik as “the National crush”.

On the work front, Kartik is on a roll. His last film “Luka Chuppi” has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark. He will be next seen in “Pati Patni Aur Woh” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2“.

Kartik will also seen romancing his rumoured beau Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali’s sequel to “Love Aaj Kal“.

