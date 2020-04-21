Filmmaker Karan Johar has posted yet another video of his twins Yash & Roohi, in order to lighten up the mood of people amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

The filmmaker has jocularly named his series of videos featuring his kids as “Lockdown with Johars”.

In the new video that Karan Johar posted on Instagram story, his children Yash and Roohi are seen holding balloons.

“We are back…we are back,” the twins declare.

Lately, Johar had been posting videos where his kids make fun of him over a number of things including his singing skills wardrobe and even his hit films.

Last week, Karan Johar bid farewell to season one of “Lockdown With Johars”. And now on Monday, Karan has annoucned that he is back with his children’s videos again.

Yash and Roohi were born via surrogacy in 2017.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!