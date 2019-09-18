VIDEO: Anushka Sharma’s Yawning Is Every Single One Of Us At Office Ever!

Gorgeous actress Anushka Sharma never fails to turn heads be it with her pictures, videos or quotes. The actress who is quite active on social media this the afternoon took to her Instagram account to share a funny video of her ‘Yawning’ between what seems to be an ad shoot.

As the actress along with the video posted a funny quote, which read: “No ! I wasn’t yawning at work. Obviously not”

The truth is one just can’t deny the fact that we all do relate to that ‘Yawn’ factor which we got to see above in the video especially post-lunch.

On the work front, the versatile actress was last seen on the big screen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai’s Zero in the lead role. The film which also stars Katrina Kaif was released late last year and proved to be big upset as it failed at impress cine-goers.

Reportedly, the actress has been approached for the lead role in Satte Pe Satta remake opposite Hrithik Roshan, which will be jointly directed by Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty.

However, an official confirmation by Anushka or by the makers is yet to be made.

Currently, Anushka is busy accompanying hubby dearest Virat Kohli on his cricket match tours.