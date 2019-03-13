VIDEO: Anushka Sharma Pulls Virat Kohli’s Cheeks & Their PDA Is Winning Hearts!

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who was recently seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, has always made it to the headlines even if she doesn’t have any film. Her and husband Virat Kohli’s camaraderie has always been the favourite amongst the fans.

Be it advertisements or holiday pictures, their presence together always light up the social media platforms.

A new video of the duo is doing the rounds which is grabbing eyeballs. In the video, we can see Virushka indulging in some PDA. We aren’t sure about when the video was shot but it looks like it is from their recent holiday. Both of them can be seen taking a boat ride where Anushka is riding. Well, one thing’s for sure that they are totally enjoying the ride. Later, the Pari actress pulls her hubby’s cheeks! It can’t get any cuter? Can it?

Check out the video here:

Recently, Anushka reacted to a message by her “doppelganger”, American singer Julia Michaels, who had shared about their striking resemblance with each other. A photograph of Anushka’s lookalike and Michaels went viral online for their uncanny resemblance.

Micheals took to Twitter and shared a collage of their photographs and captioned it: “Hi Anushka Sharma, apparently we are twins.”

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress acknowledged the message and wrote: “OMG Yes! I have been looking for you and the remaining five of our doppelgangers all my life.”

