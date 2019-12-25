VIDEO: Adah Sharma Deserves A Special Gift From Santa For Doing Kathak On Jingle Bells! 

The fashionista Adah Sharma is always wearing something creative be it newspaper dresses on the Red carpet, sporting Pink or Purple hair, or the choice of roles she picks.

Adah’s bold fashion choices are also followed by other actresses. Adah says, “It’s nice to be an inspiration. I’m happy that I’m encouraging people to be brave and not boring with their fashion choices.”

Currently enjoying the success of her Superhit in Commando 3 and gearing up for her next release Man to Man where she plays a man! Adah took to social media to wish her fans Merry Christmas but as always in the most creative way. Dancing to Jingle bells Indian style Adah asked her fans.

“What do you want for Christmas?

I’m no santa …just asking out of curiosity 😁 btw I’m a little careful wishing for stuff coz I actually get what I want…. I think Santa has a crush on me 🤣🤣🤣 so maybe you can tell me what u want and I’ll put in a word …. सिफारिश 87.3% of the times it works

This is my version of #jinglebells Indian style …Merry Christmas to all of you !! .

.

.

(park avenoooo, coconut milk vegetable steoooo , Peacock bluuuuu, internal revenue I wanted to rhyme this post but now I’m too sweaty and hungry and I wanted to quickly upload this )

.

All I want for Christmas is whoooo…guess whoo..even I can’t guess but u can if u have nothing else to dooooo…

#merrychristmas #christmas #christmasdance”

Who does Adah want for Christmas? We wonder..but as we are guessing this video is something that you can watch on repeat this Christmas !

Check it out here



