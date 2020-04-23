Vicky Kaushal FINALLY Breaks Silence On Breaking Lockdown & Being Pulled Up By The Cops!

Vicky Kaushal keeps teasing his fans every now and then by putting out tempting pictures of himself. Amid the lockdown, Bollywood celebrities including Vicky are doing house chores and uploading pictures and videos of the same to motivate their fans also.

Recently, there was this whole controversy around Vicky that he stepped out of the house amid the lockdown to meet a Bollywood star and was caught by police and lectured about the same. There were numerous tweets on social media getting circulated and people thought that it was for Manmarziyaan actor.

Clarifying the same on Twitter, Vicky tweeted, “There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I’ve not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice”.

There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) April 23, 2020

Reacting to Vicky’s tweet, fans are going gaga over his tweet for not breaking the rules and said that, they trust him. Look at a few fan reactions here:

Vicky we trust you. You won't break the rules. — Hitesh Adwani (@hiteshadwanii) April 23, 2020

We trust you vicky. Don’t worry — Tanaya (@Tanaya80168517) April 23, 2020

A journalist posted about this yesterday (with a blue tick) and I believed her. Wish people with established handles spread news with authenticity — Sreya Shah (@sreya_shah) April 23, 2020

Pity on such people who spread such rumours — Heartquotes (@Lifejourney123) April 23, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣 kyu itna dimag pe le rahe ho bhai.. IGNORE karo n enjoy karo… — Bharat kuchhadiya (@Bk6023) April 23, 2020

Bro you are super cool. Keep doing the good job in movies and selecting the best. @mumbaipolice : keep up the good work like always — Amit Singh (@AmitCitizenSane) April 23, 2020

His fans have really got his back. Isn’t it?

